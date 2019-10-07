Eugene's back after devastating fire, with bigger plans than ever

Eugene's General Store — a centrepiece of Tignish, P.E.I., for 80 years — is open again after a fire destroyed the main building six weeks ago.

A smaller store has been set up in the drive-thru, which was separate from the old building on the same property. Owner Carter Morrissey said that building will be expanded and become the permanent site for the store.

"We're hooking on to the drive-thru building. We're not having two separate buildings anymore," said Morrissey.

"I'm rerouting my exit for my drive-thru and the store is hooking onto my drive-thru. I'm going to be six or seven hundred square feet bigger. And it's just going to be a nicer, bigger store."

Paving work began Wednesday. The new store is expected to take up to eight months to complete.

With the extra space, Morrissey said, he intends to offer more selection.

Eugene's opened in 1939, and was the childhood home of P.E.I. Lt-Gov. Antoinette Perry, who called it "the heart of the community."

