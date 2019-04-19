P.E.I.'s 'Etsy family' continues to grow with biggest market yet

The growth of the Etsy spring market in Charlottetown is a testament to the creative talent on P.E.I., says organizer Suzanne Scott.

The annual market started five years ago at the Charlottetown Fire Hall with about 60 vendors. Now there are 124 vendors — including 25 from out of province — registered for Saturday's market at the Delta Prince Edward.

"It's amazing," Scott said in an interview CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

"I think it just goes to show all of the talent we have on P.E.I.. And if you're going to walk in that room this weekend you'll be blown away just by the variety of things people make and how creative everybody is. We've all grown along the way. It's like our little Etsy family just continues to grow."

The rest of the year, vendors sell their work through Etsy, an online marketplace for vintage and handmade goods such as jewelry, pottery, clothing and crafts.

PEI friends! My wife has a booth at the Etsy Spring Market tomorrow at the Delta, 10-5. Teensy rainbow mushrooms! Felt chanterelles! Acorns! Jellyfish! And gnomes! <a href="https://t.co/gbYiqHCiwx">pic.twitter.com/gbYiqHCiwx</a> —@davyay

Scott said there is a wide range of vendors and something for everyone.

"We have students who are just doing this as little side thing. We have a lot of new moms that had a baby and now they're at home and wanting to do something else with their time, just have a creative outlet, some additional income, so you know that's been really neat to watch.

'Creative outlet'

"We also have a lot of older people who maybe are about to retire and want to have a creative outlet for their retirement years."

The market runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Delta Prince Edward hotel in Charlottetown. Admission is $5 with proceeds go to the P.E.I. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

