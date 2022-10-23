Plenty of smiles at ATV rally in honour of teen who 'loved to have fun'
Inaugural Rufus Run raises funds to support youth in sports
Ethan Reilly loved to help people, laugh with his buddies and ride anything with a motor.
The first Rufus Run — Ethan was called Rufus around the neighbourhood — had it all on Sunday in West Prince, P.E.I. Though Reilly wasn't there in person, he was on the minds of everyone who was.
"He was one that always loved to have fun and a few laughs and I hope that's what everyone here can do, remember Ethan and think of him, his laughs and some experiences they had with him," said his mother, Kim Reilly.
It's been more than than two years since 17-year-old Ethan and his friend, Alex Hutchinson, died when their boat capsized off Northport.
Like the Hutch Cup biggest lobster contest held last month in memory of Alex, proceeds from the ATV rally Sunday go to the A&E Legacy Foundation, established to provide funds to help kids play sports.
Joey Dumville, co-chair of the foundation, was one of hundreds of supporters who came out to the ATV track Sunday on a sunny October afternoon.
"It's hard to wipe the smile off our faces," he said. "I think the two boys would be really proud of the accomplishments that we've done in honour of them and their name."
Kim Reilly said initiatives like the foundation and the rally have helped her cope with the grief of losing her son.
"Nothing's going to make it better but it helps to just put a little positive spin on it and take the support of your friends and family and neighbours because it really helps."
With files from Tony Davis
