$1K bonus coming for essential workers, says province

The P.E.I. government announced Thursday afternoon it has come to an agreement with the federal government on how to top up pay for essential workers on P.E.I. who are on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic — they will receive a one-time $1,000 bonus, if they've earned less than $3,000 in a four-week period.

During a media briefing, P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton said P.E.I. has decided that is how the province will use $16.7 million first announced by the federal government April 15.

"When it was initially announced by the federal government, the program was designed was for health-care workers making less than $2,500 a month," Compton said.

However, very few Islanders fell into that category, she said — just 350 people. The province would have been able to spend only $800,000 of th​​​​​e federal money.

But after negotiating with the federal government, P.E.I. came up with the plan to top up all essential workers, not just those in health care. Compton said about 17,000 Islanders will now be eligible for the $1,000 one-time top up.

The COVID-19 incentive to support essential workers form is to be filled out by employers on behalf of employees, and the money will flow through employers rather than a cheque mailed directly to employees. Compton said the application for the program should be on the province's website early next week and the province will work to get the $1,000 to employees "as soon as possible."

People can find a list of what the province considers essential workers on its website.

Two new fisheries programs

P.E.I. Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox also announced two new relief programs for those in the fishing industry.

Compton says 17,000 Islanders earning less than $3,000 per four-week period will be eligible for the one-time $1,000 benefit. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"While it remains to be seen just how COVID-19 will change market conditions, this year we know that there will be impacts from the slowdown and shutdown of restaurants both locally and worldwide," Fox said.

"Government understands that these programs will not necessarily take up all the potential losses our seafood industry may face this year, but we hope to reduce some of the financial pressure on this important industry."

It's offering the P.E.I. fish emergency loan program through Finance PEI and P.E.I. Credit Unions, which will provide loans up to $25,000 to Islander fishermen at four per cent interest over five years. Principals will be deferred for the first 18 months, and the P.E.I. Department of Fisheries will pay interest on behalf of the borrower for the first 18 months.

A new interest relief program will give fishermen up to 12 months of interest relief on existing loans, and service debt costs on a maximum of $250 million at an average interest rate of five per cent. Fishermen whose fish-related revenues for the 2020 season drop by 30 per cent or more will be eligible.

Fox noted those in the fishing industry have worked with public health officials to come up with safety protocols for workers on boats as well as in processing plants, although it is not yet clear exactly how that will be done or what it will look like.

He said he is also working on plans for further programs and supports for the seafood sector.

And he urged Islanders to forgo the tradition of gathering on wharfs at sunup to wish good luck to boats departing on the first day of fishing this year, to prevent the potential of spreading the coronavirus.

