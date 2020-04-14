P.E.I. considering more stringent essential travel rules

P.E.I. is looking at further restrictions on who is allowed to enter the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Checkpoints were put in place at Confederation Bridge and the Charlottetown Airport on April 1. Travellers are being asked about their reasons for coming to P.E.I., and those not on the list of essential travellers are turned around.

Currently, allowed travellers include:

Essential workers travelling for work.

People travelling for emergency medical purposes.

People accompanying animals for emergency services at the Atlantic Veterinary College.

"We're actually having some discussions about how you try to be really a little tighter about those essential versus non-essential travellers," said P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

"That involves, of course, many departments and aspects of government, and I think you'll probably hear more [about this] as the week goes on."

Over the weekend, eight vehicles were turned away at the Confederation Bridge, and 24 have been denied entry this month. In recent days, some air travellers were kept in isolation at the airport while waiting for connecting flights out of the province.

Ferry service to and from Nova Scotia starts May 1. The province is working on screening protocols at Wood Islands to prepare.

