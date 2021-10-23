Project to install stone structures aims to prevent future erosion at Cedar Dunes Provincial Park

A climate change adaptation project will soon take place at the shoreline near Cedar Dunes Provincial Park.

Its purpose is to prevent coastal erosion that could destroy some of the nearby infrastructure.

"Some of that infrastructure that's at the site where a project is going to take place includes the Cedar Dunes campground and the historic Lighthouse Museum, of course the beaches, and there's a seasonal hotel there as well," said Brian Thompson, a director with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"All of this infrastructure is located along the coast, and, unfortunately, that same coastal area has been subject to ongoing and dramatic erosion."

The project involves adding six stone structures about 25 metres from shore. It will protect 1,400 metres of shoreline, Thompson said.

The project will require about 10,000 tonnes of stone.

Thompson said the structures will "slow down the shoreline currents and this will enable the sand beach to stabilize and stay in place over the long term."

Without the structures in place, the park would be a "very hostile environment" in the next 10 years, Thompson said.

"There's been concern in the community, concern with the province that there's risk of losing campsites, there's risk of impacts at the lighthouse property and other provincial property and infrastructure," he said.

"This project is pretty much a necessity at this time."

The project will begin in December and run until March, Thompson said. The project will not affect visitation to the beach.