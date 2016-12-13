P.E.I. man who killed neighbours in 1974 dies in prison

Ernest DesRoches, who was serving two life sentences for murdering two people in western P.E.I. in 1974, has died in prison of natural causes, according to Correctional Service Canada.

DesRoches also left a third victim, Gloria Ellsworth, paralyzed. Ellsworth, who still lives in West Prince, has limited use of her hands and has used a wheelchair to get around.

Her sister, Bernadette Ellsworth, and brother-in-law, Ivan Ellsworth, were shot dead by DesRoches. The killer and victims lived close to each other.

According to an article published in The Guardian in 1974, DesRoches injured the deceased couple's one-year-old daughter, but left her alive.

The murders shook the tiny community in western P.E.I. in 1974. (P.E.I. Public Archives)

DesRoches was also serving time for forcible confinement and prison breach with intent after taking a pair of correctional officers hostage while serving time at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick.

DesRoches was serving his sentence at the Millhaven Institution Regional Treatment Centre in Ontario when he died. He was 74.

