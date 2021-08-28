Erin O'Toole is not saying whether he'll discard the prescription drug cost deal that Ottawa inked with P.E.I. earlier this summer.

At a campaign stop in Fredericton on Saturday, the Conservative leader did not commit to keeping the program, which is meant to help Islanders pay for medication.

He'll meet supporters in Charlottetown later today as the second week of the federal election campaign wraps up.

"I look forward to getting back to Prince Edward Island and hope to be having a call sometime with [Premier Dennis King]," O'Toole said. "I've always enjoyed my interactions with him and that'll be my approach."

Ottawa has agreed to give P.E.I. $35 million over the next four years so it can add new drugs to those it already covers, as well as lower out-of-pocket costs.

On the health-care file, O'Toole is promising to boost the annual growth in federal health transfers made to provinces from three to six per cent, a commitment of $60 billion over 10 years.

"This historic investment we're making to secure our health-care system is exactly what premiers want — a predictable, stable increase in funding and a federal partner that will be there for our health-care system," he said.

Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20.