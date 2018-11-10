New
Radio show hosted by Eric MacEwen dropped after assault conviction
CFCY's general manager says he cancelled Eric MacEwen's Saturday night radio show after he learned MacEwan had pleaded guilty to assaulting a young employee while she was cleaning a men's washroom in a coffee shop.
MacEwen was sentenced to one year of probation for washroom assault
In a statement, Rick MacLeod said MacEwen wasn't an employee, but his actions do not reflect the station's values and standards.
Court heard MacEwen, who is 72, offered the teenager a job cleaning his home in Canoe Cove, P.E.I., and put his arms around her and began hugging her.
The victim has an intellectual disability.
The judge called it a "troubling incident" and sentenced MacEwen to one year on probation Tuesday.