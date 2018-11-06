Island man sentenced for assault on teen in coffee shop washroom

An elderly man who hugged a young coffee shop employee as she cleaned the men's washroom has been sentenced for assault.

Eric Wallace MacEwen, 72, of Canoe Cove pleaded guilty Tuesday in Charlottetown Provincial Court.

MacEwen followed the 17-year-old youth into the washroom and struck up a conversation during the incident Aug. 1, according to facts read in court by Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden.

MacEwen offered the teenager a job cleaning his home in Canoe Cove, and then he put his arms around her and began hugging. The victim has an intellectual disability, according to Goulden.

Not guilty of sexual assault

Chief Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr sentenced MacEwen to one year on probation.

"Most people don't go around hugging strangers in [a coffee shop] washroom," Orr told the 72-year-old offender. "It's certainly a troubling incident."

MacEwen had been charged with the more serious offence of sexual assault. The judge ruled him not guilty of that charge, after he pleaded guilty to assault.

Defence lawyer Brendan Hubley told court that MacEwen had no idea the victim was intellectually disabled.

MacEwen is the long-time host of a radio show on CFCY.

The station manager told CBC News that the company is reviewing its relationship with MacEwen after hearing about the court case.

