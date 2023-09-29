Former P.E.I. cabinet minister Eric Hammill dead at 91

Eric Hammill, a prominent figure in P.E.I. agriculture for decades and a former P.E.I. cabinet minister, died Thursday in Summerside at the age of 91.

Hammill was born in Lower Freetown in 1932 and bought the family farm from his parents in 1954, specializing in potatoes and cattle. It was the beginning of a career that would place him in the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2000.

He served as secretary manager of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, helped introduce agriculture courses in high schools, promoted the creation of a school milk program, and co-ordinated the re-establishment of farmers' markets around P.E.I.

On top of that, he was an active leader in the 4-H movement on Prince Edward Island for more than a quarter of a century.

Hammill was elected in District 19, Borden-Kinkora, in 1996 and served two terms, becoming minister of agriculture and forestry. In his time as minister, he worked to revitalize the harness racing industry, and promoted the beef industry as well as crop diversification.

"Eric was a kind gentleman who was well-regarded by his colleagues," Premier Dennis King said in a statement Friday.

"He was proud to be a farmer and he was proud to serve his community in many different capacities throughout his life."

Visitation will take place at St. Malachy's Roman Catholic Church in Kinkora on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m., with the funeral in the same location Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Donations in Hammill's memory can be made to the Diabetes Society or St. Malachy's Cemetery Fund.