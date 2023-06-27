Montague hospital ER to close early Tuesday

A staffing issue will close the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a news release Tuesday morning, Health P.E.I. said the department will open again for its regular hours Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the 31st day affected by closures this year. On Monday, Health P.E.I. announced the emergency department would be closed on weekends through to at least early October.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.