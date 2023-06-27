COVID-19 outbreak reducing hours at Montague hospital emergency department

An outbreak at Kings County Memorial Hospital's in-patient unit is reducing hours at its emergency department starting Monday afternoon.

In a news release issued early Monday afternoon, Health P.E.I. said the department would close daily at 4 p.m., rather than 8 p.m., until the outbreak is declared over. It will instead be used to accommodate the possible transfer of patients.

During the outbreak, patients in the unit will be restricted to three partners-in-care, with only one able to visit at a time.

With the emergency in Montague closed, the nearest emergency department will be at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.