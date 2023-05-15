Content
Montague hospital ER closing early Tuesday

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to a temporary lack of staff. 

Western Hospital ER in Alberton closed early on Monday

The ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to a temporary lack of staff.  (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The emergency department will open for regular hours at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the province said in a news release.

As well, the ER at Western Hospital in Alberton closed at 4 p.m. due to a lack of staffing. It will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                             
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

