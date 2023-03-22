Montague hospital ER will be closing early Friday
A staffing issue will close the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency room expects to have regular hours Saturday
A staffing issue will close the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague at 1 p.m. on Friday.
In a news release, Health P.E.I. said the department will open again for its regular hours on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.
More from CBC P.E.I.