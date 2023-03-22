Content
PEI

Montague hospital ER will be closing early Friday

A staffing issue will close the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency room expects to have regular hours Saturday

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Exterior view of the Kings County Memorial emergency department entrance.
The closure is due to a staff shortage, says Health P.E.I. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

In a news release, Health P.E.I. said the department will open again for its regular hours on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                             
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

now