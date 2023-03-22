Montague hospital ER will be closing early Tuesday

A staffing issue will close the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a news release, Health P.E.I. said the department will open again for its regular hours on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

