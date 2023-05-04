Montague hospital ER will be closing early Friday through Sunday
A staffing issue means the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency room will close at 1 p.m. for next 3 days
The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close early for the next three days due to a lack of staffing.
The ER will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the province said in a news release late Thursday. It will open for regular hours on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.