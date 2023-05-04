Content
PEI

Montague hospital ER will be closing early Friday through Sunday

A staffing issue means the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

CBC News ·
Exterior view of the Kings County Memorial emergency department entrance.
The closure is due to a staff shortage, says Health P.E.I. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will close early for the next three days due to a lack of staffing.

The ER will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the province said in a news release late Thursday. It will open for regular hours on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                             
  • Experiencing abdominal pain.
  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

