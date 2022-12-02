ER at Montague hospital shuts for evening due to lack of staff

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague has closed for the day due to a temporary lack of staff, Health P.E.I. said in an email late Friday afternoon.

The ER is normally open until 8 p.m., but a news release that arrived at 4:13 p.m. said it had closed as of 4 p.m.

The emergency department will open for regular hours on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.