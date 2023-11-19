P.E.I. horse owners taking precautions after equine herpes found in N.S.

P.E.I.'s chief veterinary officer is advising horse owners to take precautions after an outbreak of equine herpes in Nova Scotia.

At least four horses in Nova Scotia have died from the infection. Equestrian events across that province have been cancelled in an effort to prevent the spread.

No cases have been reported on P.E.I., but Dr. Jill Wood said horse owners should be aware.

"It can present with various symptoms of almost looking lethargic and dopey," Wood said. "They can become atoxic, which means sort of stumbling and off balance."

Under the province's Animal Health Act, there is no requirement to report illnesses or infections.

Wood thinks that should change.

Dr. Jill Wood, the province's chief veterinary officer, says the Animal Health Act should be amended to make it mandatory to report illnesses or infections. (CBC/Zoom)

She is telling horse owners to make sure their equipment is clean, not to use the same equipment on multiple horses, and to keep all vaccinations current.

No vaccine

There is currently no vaccine to protect against this specific herpes virus.

Blaine MacPherson said he's taking Wood's advice on his farm.

"I don't allow any other horses on my farm here," he said. "These are all brood mares here and I think it's important if anyone is coming on my farm that I know who they are and where they've been."

MacPherson said equine herpes could hurt the harness racing industry if it reaches the Island.

"We have a good program," he said. "We have a lot of good horses, good trainers, great facilities. I mean it would be disastrous for the business if this got shut down."

Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson raised the issue in the P.E.I. Legislature last week. Changes to the Animal Health Act are expected this spring to better protect all animals.