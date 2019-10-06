The mane event: Equestrian league comes to P.E.I.

Equestrian teams from all over the Maritimes competed in the Atlantic Intercollegiate Equestrian League's first event of the season on Sunday.

This is the first year the league has come to P.E.I. It is the second year for UPEI's equestrian club.

Comprised of students from equestrian clubs from post-secondary institutions all over Atlantic Canada, the league is a tour of equestrian events around the Maritimes.

This weekend, students from Saint Mary's, Dalhousie, Acadia, Mount Saint Vincent and UPEI competed at Seaglass Stables.

There are nine members on UPEI's competitive team and more members of the equestrian club itself, said Olivia Sperling, the club's founder.

She said the response to the club has been fantastic.

"People were thrilled about it and very excited to have the opportunity to get back in the saddle while taking their studies and often being away from home," she said. "And this year just continued with that trend."

Eve Godin, president of the league, said including P.E.I. on the circuit is great for the sport. She was excited to see the formation of the club at UPEI.

"Seeing that people are so interested and we can grow as a league is very nice and it's amazing because it kind of makes our circuit bigger, competition bigger, and that's what we like," she said.

Members of the equestrian clubs do not travel with their own horses. Instead, they are paired with a horse moments before they saddle up.

Riders aren't judged on how well the horse performs, but how they perform, Sperling said.

UPEI's equestrian club was formed last year (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Laura MacDougall is the owner of Seaglass Stables and also works with the UPEI club, allowing members to use her facilities and horses.

She said the presence of the equestrian club at UPEI and league events are important for the Island.

"The horse community on P.E.I. is massive so it's really important for anyone that considers coming to UPEI to know that there is a society where they can still be horse lovers and ride the level they'd like to," she said.

"We also think it's really important to just keep that sort of Maritime spirit. Even if our schools may be a bit farther apart, we can still kind of get together and ride and compete against each other and build great friendships and build great, fun, rivalries," she said.

Laura MacDougall says she thinks an equestrian club at UPEI was overdue. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

MacDougall said equestrian sports have been really active at the college level in Ontario but not as much in the Atlantic region. She said she is encouraged to see the growth here.

"The league has been operational in Nova Scotia for several years and has grown quite a bit," she said. "Last year, we went from five teams up to seven, including ourselves, which was really exciting to see that kind of growth."

Godin said she hopes the league will return to P.E.I. next year. The next stop is at Acadia in two weeks.

Sperling founded the club after she moved to the Island for school. Coming from Ontario, she was leaving her family, friends and her horse family behind.

She said the realization that she might not be the only one experiencing those feelings motivated her to found the group.

Olivia Sperling, founder of the UPEI equestrian club, says she wanted to found the club after leaving her family and friends behind when she came to the Island for school. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

MacDougall agrees that it is important for those in the horse community coming to the Island to find people with similar interests



"Just having … that feeling of belonging, especially when you're at university if in your first year and you're away from home for the first time, that can be a really supportive positive thing for a young person," she said.

More P.E.I. news