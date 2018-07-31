P.E.I. EpiPen supply 'drying up'
New supply won't be available until end of August
A national shortage of EpiPens has already seen a number of P.E.I. pharmacies completely sold out, says the manager of Parkdale Pharmacy in Charlottetown.
EpiPen maker Pfizer told Health Canada Monday it won't have new supplies of EpiPens until the end of August. Pfizer is the country's only supplier of auto-injector epinephrine, which is used to treat people having a severe allergic reaction.
Parkdale Pharmacy manager Alan Greene said P.E.I. pharmacies try to share when there are shortages.
"If you didn't have any you might be able to get one from the pharmacy down the street to fill a prescription, but that supply is drying up," said Greene.
Shortage affects adult dose
The EpiPens only last 12-16 months, he said. They have to be replaced regularly because the medicine loses its effectiveness.
The shortage is for the adult dose. Pfizer said the availability of the children's dose is also limited and is being carefully managed.
Greene said Parkdale Pharmacy sold its last EpiPen Monday, and he doubts if any pharmacy now has more than one or two.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
