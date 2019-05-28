2 Island teens seek to inspire others to live greener

Two P.E.I. women are taking it upon themselves to try to teach Islanders ways to live a more environmentally-friendly lifestyle.

Paige Martin and Olivia Blacquiere, both 19, started a Facebook page this spring called Green Everlasting, which shares ways to help the environment and encourages others to do the same.

Martin said she is walking the walk — she has begun buying her food in bulk and using non-packaged hair products like shampoo bars.

If we continue to do these little things that we don't think about, we can be putting our beautiful beaches and wildlife at risk. — Paige Martin

The women say finding zero-waste products on the Island isn't easy but say they believe if everyone reduces their waste by even a fraction it will make a difference.

'Something fun they can do'

"The big picture that I hope for is honestly just making Islanders more informed about what their actions can be doing to the world and our P.E.I. nature," Martin said.

Olivia Blacquiere, a co-founder of Green Everlasting, planting a tree while volunteering with Parks Canada. (Submitted by Paige Martin)

Neither woman professes to be an environmental expert, but say they have seen the effects of climate change and littering in their communities and decided to act.

Their plan is to provide monthly workshops to teach people tips and tricks to help the earth.

The first one scheduled for June 8 will teach families how to plant seeds, and admission will be by donation.

"I felt like we were kind of lacking in a group that everybody could participate in from any age group," said Martin. "The majority of our events are free of charge and it's just something fun they can do and they can learn new stuff."

'Instead of just buy, buy, buy'

Blacquiere said they're exploring ways to use natural products "instead of just buy, buy, buy and buying stuff that is actually harmful to our planet."

Mariah and Ava Ralph got some instruction on how to make environmentally- friendly air freshener from the group Green Everlasting. (Submitted by Paige Martin)

Right now Blacquiere and Martin are covering the costs of the workshops themselves, but they hope the donations from the first workshop will help pay for the materials for the next one.

Martin said the goal of the workshops is to show how simple efforts can make a difference.

"Getting Islanders to make little changes in their life, like when they go to the grocery store try not to pick up the produce that's wrapped in plastic," said Martin.

The workshops are so far planned for the North Rustico area where the women live, but they say they would like to expand Island-wide.

Martin and Blacquiere already organized a roadside cleanup in their own communities of Oyster Bed and North Rustico and planted about 300 trees while volunteering with Parks Canada this spring.

