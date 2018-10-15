Strong winds expected Tuesday morning on P.E.I., warns Environment Canada
Islanders should be prepared for strong winds Tuesday morning that could cause damage. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all of P.E.I.
Wind warnings have been issued for all three counties
Islanders should be prepared for strong winds Tuesday morning that could cause damage.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all of P.E.I.
According to the warning, a low pressure system will pass through the region Monday night and Tuesday. Strong southerly winds ahead of the system will shift to the west and gust to 90 km/h starting Tuesday morning, and diminish through the day.
Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.