Strong winds expected Tuesday morning on P.E.I., warns Environment Canada

Islanders should be prepared for strong winds Tuesday morning that could cause damage. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all of P.E.I.

Wind warnings have been issued for all three counties

Strong winds are expected on P.E.I. Tuesday morning. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Islanders should be prepared for strong winds Tuesday morning that could cause damage. 

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all of P.E.I.

According to the warning, a low pressure system will pass through the region Monday night and Tuesday. Strong southerly winds ahead of the system will shift to the west and gust to 90 km/h starting Tuesday morning, and diminish through the day.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. 

