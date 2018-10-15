Strong winds expected Tuesday morning on P.E.I., warns Environment Canada

Islanders should be prepared for strong winds Tuesday morning that could cause damage.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all of P.E.I.

According to the warning, a low pressure system will pass through the region Monday night and Tuesday. Strong southerly winds ahead of the system will shift to the west and gust to 90 km/h starting Tuesday morning, and diminish through the day.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

