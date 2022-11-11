Rainfall warning issued as tropical depression Nicole moves toward Maritimes

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of P.E.I., N.B., and N.S. as the remnants of tropical depression Nicole move toward the Maritimes.

All three counties on P.E.I. are under the rainfall warning.

The national weather service said rainfall rates are expected to be high during the day on Saturday before the rain tapers to drizzle Saturday evening.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said 30-60 millimetres of rain is expected but there are areas on P.E.I. that could see up to 70 mm.

Tropical Depression Nicole will become the remnants of Nicole. The moisture will combine with a cold front coming in from the west brining heavy rain & gusty winds starting tonight-SAT. 30-60+mm but heavier amounts possible in southern NB, Northern NS, PEI and Cape Breton. <a href="https://t.co/naKtAVF1UO">pic.twitter.com/naKtAVF1UO</a> —@tsimpkin

Environment Canada has also issued rainfall warnings for central and southeast New Brunswick.

Rain will start in western New Brunswick Friday night, continuing into eastern New Brunswick early Saturday morning.

Total rainfall is expected to be between 50 to 70 mm.

Rainfall is expected to be heavy across the Maritimes Saturday morning. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Similar to P.E.I., Environment Canada predicts rainfall rates will be high before tapering down to a drizzle Saturday night.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the entire province of Nova Scotia. Total rainfall is expected to be between 40 to 60 mm, though the weather agency says higher amounts are possible in local areas.

Unlike New Brunswick, rain is expected to start in Nova Scotia on Saturday morning and continue into the evening, when it will also taper off into a drizzle.