Rainfall warning issued as tropical depression Nicole moves toward Maritimes

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of P.E.I., N.B., and N.S. as the remnants of tropical depression Nicole move toward the Maritimes.

Heavy rains, high winds expected Saturday

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said 30-60 millimetres of rain is expected but there are areas on P.E.I. that could see up to 70 mm. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

All three counties on P.E.I. are under the rainfall warning.

The national weather service said rainfall rates are expected to be high during the day on Saturday before the rain tapers to drizzle Saturday evening.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said 30-60 millimetres of rain is expected but there are areas on P.E.I. that could see up to 70 mm.

Environment Canada has also issued rainfall warnings for central and southeast New Brunswick. 

Rain will start in western New Brunswick Friday night, continuing into eastern New Brunswick early Saturday morning. 

Total rainfall is expected to be between 50 to 70 mm. 

Rainfall is expected to be heavy across the Maritimes Saturday morning. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Similar to P.E.I., Environment Canada predicts rainfall rates will be high before tapering down to a drizzle Saturday night. 

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the entire province of Nova Scotia. Total rainfall is expected to be between 40 to 60 mm, though the weather agency says higher amounts are possible in local areas.

Unlike New Brunswick, rain is expected to start in Nova Scotia on Saturday morning and continue into the evening, when it will also taper off into a drizzle.

While rainfall will be heavy throughout the day on Saturday, Environment Canada predicts it will taper off into a drizzle by Saturday night. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

