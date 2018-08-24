Environment Canada issues special air-quality statement for P.E.I.

Environment Canada has released a special air-quality statement for all of Prince Edward Island — and much of the Maritimes.

Officials say smoke from fires in western Canada is moving at a high altitude across Atlantic Canada today.

That's causing hazy skies — and in some cases — a reddish sun.

The smoke is not expected to impact air quality in the region, but Environment Canada suggests anyone with extreme sensitivities to smoke should monitor their health.

The smoke plume is expected to move further east tonight.

