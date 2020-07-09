Confederation Centre welcoming back audiences with open-air shows
Small concerts being offered every Wednesday and Saturday as of July 22
The Confederation Centre of the Arts has crafted a new series of open-air concerts to offer summer entertainment that abides by COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The centre's outdoor amphitheatre will be the venue for the series, which it's calling Set in the Sun.
A news release promises a live concert at 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday starting on July 22 with Scott Parsons, followed by Inn Echo on July 25.
The program of 12 shows will be sponsored by Island company Honibe, and is part of programming being put together with the help of CIBC.
"Another major announcement will be coming later this month around a digital series," said the release.
Only 40 people will be allowed to take in each concert, in groups of up to four, scattered around the performing area that usually serves the TD Young Company.
Tickets are free but you have to book them in advance through the centre's website or box office. Only four tickets can be booked at a time.
The second open-air offering from CIBC Confed Centre Presents will see the Confederation Brass return to the corner of Queen and Grafton streets from Tuesday to Saturday between July 14 and August 29.
The quintet's twice-daily performances will be at 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
