Commercial sector now eligible for lighting, heat pump rebates

The province is extending its energy-efficiency rebates to the commercial sector, effective Monday.

Several ministers were on hand for the announcement of efficiencyPEI's new business energy rebate program Monday afternoon at Stretch Fitness in Summerside, P.E.I.

Rebates are only available for heat pumps and energy-efficient lighting for now, but more comprehensive programs will be rolled out in the future, says Mike Proud, manager of efficiencyPEI.

'Big surge'

"We've seen a big surge in program uptick on the residential side in the last month or so. We expect the same in the business sector," Proud said.

Businesses can get a $600 rebate on a heat pump, which usually cost between $4,000 and $5,000, Proud said. A rebate in the range of $2 to $4 is available on each individual light bulb.

Light fixtures can see a rebate of anywhere from $10 to $100, depending on the fixture, Proud said.

'We'll cut you a cheque'

The program is "very easy" to take advantage of and purchases only require approval if they are over $5,000, Proud said.

"Buy an eligible product, submit your receipts with an application form and we'll cut you a cheque."

efficiencyPEI manager Mike Proud speaks at the announcement as Energy Minister Paula Biggar looks on. (Laura Meader/CBC)

It isn't just businesses that are eligible — farms, community halls, churches and other non-residential buildings can also take advantage, said Energy Minister Paula Biggar.

Buildings produce 18 per cent of P.E.I.'s emissions

"If you're working with efficiencyPEI, they'll be able to advise you of what specific products you should be looking at when you are looking toward efficiency," she said.

Buildings are responsible for 18 per cent of the Island's greenhouse gas emissions, Biggar said.

"We need to make these buildings more sustainable and energy efficient."

'We've saved thousands of dollars'

Stretch Fitness owner Corey Arsenault said his business signed on to the City of Summerside's Heat for Less program six years ago and that the savings have been enormous.

Stretch Fitness has reinvested its savings from Summerside's Heat for Less program into more bikes and treadmills. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The City approached him in a way that made it clear how much he would save — which turned out to be 30 to 40 per cent of the business's annual heating bill, he said.

"It was a no-brainer from Day 1. We've saved thousands of dollars over the years."

Business reinvests savings

Those savings — an estimated $3,000 to $4,000 per year — have been reinvested into the business in the form of more bikes, more treadmills, more staff and a business expansion, Arsenault said.

The new rebates on LED light bulbs will save him hundreds more per year, he calculated.

"It's definitely for businesses that are forward-thinking and look at long term, versus 'what can I save this month?'"

