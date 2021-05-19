Energy efficiency loans to be made available for Charlottetown, Stratford residents
$14 million investment to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Ottawa and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announced money Wednesday to help Charlottetown, Stratford, P.E.I., and Wolfville, N.S., with programs to lower greenhouse gas emissions.
The $14 million investment will go toward residential projects for energy efficiency, renewable energy and energy storage across the three municipalities.
The money will make it so consumers don't have to pay up front for those upgrades.
To get started, homeowners will have to undergo a home energy assessment, which is free. They'll then pay back whatever they borrow through the program with low interest monthly payments.
It can also be used on things covered by Efficiency PEI's program.
Additional programs in Wolfville and Charlottetown will provide rebates to support fuel-switching from oil and lead pipe replacement.
Another $175,000 in funding is going to Charlottetown to study the feasibility of doing energy retrofits for 22 of its municipal buildings.
Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said the city is committed to doing its part to combat climate change.
"We know that many people struggle to make the upfront investment required to install a heat pump, explore solar options or renovate their homes in sustainable manners."
Officials said the program, with websites for each community, will be launched next month. They say the plan is to start with Charlottetown and Stratford and expand to other municipalities in the future.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Nicola MacLeod
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?