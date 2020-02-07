P.E.I. Energy Corp. says building permit interferes with proposed wind farm

The P.E.I. Energy Corporation is appealing a building permit approved by the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings, saying the two-bedroom house interferes with its proposed wind farm expansion.

The Island Regulatory Appeals Commission is holding a public hearing on the issue at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The municipality granted the permit to an Eastern Kings landowner, who plans to build a two-bedroom house on his property in the community.

But the P.E.I. Energy Corporation argues the building permit interferes with its proposed wind farm expansion project.

The corporation says the Eastern Kings council did not consider its pre-existing application before it approved the two-bedroom home.

