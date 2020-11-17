P.E.I. most improved province for energy efficiency, review suggests

Prince Edward Island is receiving top marks for beefing up its energy efficiency programs.

The province has been named the most improved province in Efficiency Canada's latest review.

P.E.I. saw the largest increase in per capita spending, as well as in the number of electric vehicle chargers per kilometres of road.

"They received, also, a top score in this area on programs — so the types of programs run by Efficiency PEI on the Island," says Brendan Haley, a co-author of the report, and Efficiency Canada's policy director.

The study looks at what each province has been doing on everything from energy-efficiency programs and building codes to transportation.

"It tracks policy and performance [using] 40 different separate metrics in five different areas. So it's a whole series of things. We look at things like how much have those programs saved as a percentage of sales," he said.

The P.E.I. government offers homeowners rebates for many energy-efficient upgrades and equipment, including installing heat pumps. (CBC)

Each province was given a score out of 100. P.E.I. scored 37 points, ranking it 5th. That's up from last year's 26 points for the province.

Prince Edward Island took top spots in all spending metrics and reported $214.99 spent per capita on programs aimed at low-income Islanders and $63.59 per capita on those dedicated to programs for Indigenous people, according to the study.

The province's 2016-2017 energy strategy aimed for for a two-per-cent reduction in the use of electricity and non-electric fuel, Haley noted.

"P.E.I. has ramped up fairly quickly," he said, adding that if the Island stays on pace with its efforts, it could be mentioned in the same breath as states in the U.S. that are making great strides with efficient energy.

Review covered 18 months leading to June

The study consulted representatives from governments and utilities in every province and territory and assessed energy efficiency policies introduced and outcomes achieved between January 2019 and June 2020, using the goals of the scorecard.

The study also reached out to experts in the areas of building codes, transportation and industrial efficiency.

"I really hope that the plan is continue to ramp up this leadership the Island has now achieved in programs," Haley said.

Energy use labels for buildings?

Haley said there are some things the province can do to ensure increased efficiency.

"You really need to start making sure that markets pull in the same direction, that energy efficiently is embedded in local markets," he said. "One way you can do that is you can require buildings to provide energy use labels when they are sold or rented."

Another thing the province can do is provide better financing options — like the ability to pay off upgrades through property tax.

"That way if someone moves, those payments are attached to the house actually receiving the benefit of those energy savings," he said.

