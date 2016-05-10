P.E.I. added 1,000 jobs in July
The unemployment rate across Canada was little changed in July increasing by 0.2 per cent to 5.7 per cent, but Prince Edward Island added jobs, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Unemployment rate fell by 0.9 per cent to 8.4 per cent
Employment on P.E.I. increased by an estimated 1,000 jobs in July and the provincial unemployment rate fell by 0.9 per cent to 8.4 per cent.
Compared to the same time last year, employment in the province grew by 2,200 jobs, an increase of 2.9 per cent.
Canada-wide, July 2019 compared with July 2018, employment was up by 353,000 jobs or 1.9 per cent.
