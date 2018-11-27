Islanders asked to give input on minimum wage for annual review
Islanders have until Aug. 30 to give input
The provincial government is seeking the input of Islanders on the minimum wage, as the Employment Standards Board of P.E.I. is conducting its annual review.
While the board reviews minimum wage each year, it's not guaranteed to change.
The board takes several factors into consideration before making a recommendation, said Patricia MacPhail, director of labour and industrial relations for the Department of Economic Growth.
Social and economic impacts
Written and oral submissions are considered carefully before executive council makes a final decision, she said. When considering minimum wage, the board looks at potential social and economic effects.
"This includes the cost of living increases including housing, food, clothing, transportation, health care, and supplies," MacPhail said.
"At the same time they're also considering economic conditions within the province, particularly for employers, the concept of a reasonable return on a private investment."
The last minimum wage increase came into effect April 1 of this year — bumping it up to $12.25.
Islanders have until Aug. 30 to give input on the Employment Standards Board of P.E.I. website.
