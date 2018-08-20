Thousands of P.E.I. workers to benefit from return of EI pilot project

The federal government announced a new pilot project Monday morning to provide an additional five weeks of employment insurance coverage for some seasonal workers.

The government estimates 2,600 workers on P.E.I. will benefit from the program.

"The initiatives we've announced today will have a positive impact for seasonal workers right here in Prince Edward Island and across the country," said Malpeque MP Wayne Easter in a news release.

The previous Conservative government cancelled a similar pilot program in 2012.

The program will be available to eligible workers who started a benefit program between Aug. 5 of this year and May 30, 2020.

The government estimates the program will benefit 51,000 workers nationally.

