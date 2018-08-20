Skip to Main Content
Thousands of P.E.I. workers to benefit from return of EI pilot project

The federal government announced a new pilot project Monday morning to provide an additional five weeks of employment insurance coverage for some seasonal workers.

Program similar to one shut down in 2012

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The new pilot project, retroactive to earlier this month, will provide extended benefits for some seasonal workers. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The government estimates 2,600 workers on P.E.I. will benefit from the program.

"The initiatives we've announced today will have a positive impact for seasonal workers right here in Prince Edward Island and across the country," said Malpeque MP Wayne Easter in a news release.

The previous Conservative government cancelled a similar pilot program in 2012.

The program will be available to eligible workers who started a benefit program between Aug. 5 of this year and May 30, 2020.

The government estimates the program will benefit 51,000 workers nationally.

