P.E.I. employment up 4.6% compared to September 2020, says Statistics Canada

Employment on P.E.I. jumped 4.6 per cent from September 2020 to last month, with more Islanders hunting for work and thousands finding jobs in the service industry.

According to the latest Labour Force Survey numbers released by Statistics Canada Friday, P.E.I. added 3,500 employees to its workforce over the year.

There were 1,000 fewer people working in the construction sector, compared to last September, but 1,200 have joined health care and social assistance.

During that same time, it appears more women started working and fewer men are unemployed.

Last month's numbers also show an uptick in employment on P.E.I. compared to August, a month earlier. That was a trend marked across the majority of the country.

More jobs added on P.E.I.

According to Statistics Canada, nine provinces saw at least a slight increase in employment.

Ontario: 1 per cent increase

Quebec: 0.7 per cent increase

Alberta: 0.9 per cent increase

Manitoba: 1.2 per cent increase

New Brunswick: 1.7 per cent increase

Saskatchewan: 0.9 per cent increase

Prince Edward Island: 0.8 per cent increase

Nova Scotia: 0.3 per cent increase

British Columbia: 0.5 per cent increase

On the Island, 80,000 people are currently employed and the workforce is making room for more.

In September, a total of 600 jobs were added to the list

With the number of part-time jobs falling by 300, the statistics showed an additional 900 full-time positions were filled.

Nevertheless, 11.3 per cent of those seeking work on the Island remain unemployed.

The statistics were published as many Island employers continue to struggle to fill jobs, especially with harvest season at hand.