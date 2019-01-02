Employment on P.E.I. down slightly for May

P.E.I. employment fell by an estimated 700 jobs in May because of declines in part-time work, according to the latest Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada.

The unemployment rate on P.E.I. was at nine per cent, down slightly from the same time last year when it was 9.3 per cent.

Compared with May 2018, employment was little changed.

Canada-wide employment up

Canada-wide employment grew by 453,000 jobs, or 2.4 per cent, compared with May 2018, with gains in both full-time and part-time work.

The national unemployment rate was down 0.3 percentage points to 5.4 per cent, and was the lowest since comparable data became available in 1976.

Across the country, employment for youth aged 15-24 dropped by 22,000 jobs in May. The youth unemployment rate was 10 per cent for the month.

The decrease in youth employment follows several notable increases since the start of 2019. On a year-over-year basis, youth employment rose by 64,000 jobs, or 2.6 per cent.

