Emergency Measures Organization to give 3 p.m. update on Hurricane Teddy
PEI·New

Tanya Mullally, P.E.I.'s Emergency Measures Organization co-ordinator, will provide an update at 3 p.m. on preparations in advance of Hurricane Teddy’s arrival.

Teddy expected to make landfall early Wednesday as a post-tropical storm

Teddy is expected to make landfall early Wednesday as a post-tropical storm. 

CBC P.E.I. will cover the briefing live here and on its Facebook page.

Sandbags were piled up along the entrance to the Delta Hotel parking lot to help prevent flooding on Tuesday. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said the main areas of concern for P.E.I. are potential power outages, local flooding from heavy rain and coastal flooding/erosion due to elevated water levels and high waves, particularly at high tide.

Kevin Devine was one of many Islanders filling their vehicles with gas as the storm approaches. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

