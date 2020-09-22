Emergency Measures Organization to give 3 p.m. update on Hurricane Teddy
Teddy expected to make landfall early Wednesday as a post-tropical storm
Tanya Mullally, P.E.I.'s Emergency Measures Organization co-ordinator, will provide an update at 3 p.m. on preparations in advance of Hurricane Teddy's arrival.
Teddy is expected to make landfall early Wednesday as a post-tropical storm.
CBC P.E.I. will cover the briefing live here and on its Facebook page.
CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said the main areas of concern for P.E.I. are potential power outages, local flooding from heavy rain and coastal flooding/erosion due to elevated water levels and high waves, particularly at high tide.
The community outreach centre for Islanders experiencing homelessness will remain open during the storm 8am - 8pm as usual. Those in urgent need of shelter during the storm can call 1-833-220-4722 (this is not a warming shelter, but is for those who may have no home). <a href="https://t.co/GQIFCB9U4V">pic.twitter.com/GQIFCB9U4V</a>—@InfoPEI
