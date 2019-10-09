Girl at centre of $22M lawsuit against QEH dies

Emma Roche's funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. St. Dunstan's Basilica Church in Charlottetown. (Efforts for Emma/Facebook)

Emma Roche, the nine-year-old Charlottetown girl at the centre of a $22-million lawsuit against the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and one of its doctors, has died.

"It is with the greatest sorrow that Danny and I share the passing of our precious little Emma," Melissa Driscoll, Emma's mother, wrote in a Facebook post.

"She was the light of our lives and we are completely heartbroken. We held her in our arms for the last time this past Sunday at the IWK. She fought so hard to be here, and she brought us so much happiness. We can't imagine life without her."

When she was eight months old, Emma suffered severe brain damage after being seen in hospital for influenza and croup.

After that she needed 24-hour care, according to her parents.

Case was still awaiting trial

In 2012, the family filed a lawsuit against the P.E.I. government, the legal designate of the QEH, and four doctors. Three of the doctors were dropped from the lawsuit in 2016, leaving the P.E.I. government and one doctor as defendants.

Emma had needed 24-hour care since suffering brain damage in 2011, according to her parents. (Efforts for Emma/Facebook)

In their statements of defence, the defendants said they met the requisite standard of care, have no direct knowledge of her diagnosis and deny all the allegations against them.

The case was still awaiting trial when Emma died. The family's lawyer said the case will continue, with amendments. The funeral for Emma Roche will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. St. Dunstan's Basilica in Charlottetown.

