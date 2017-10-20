Drive-thru moratorium pitched as way to reduce P.E.I. emissions

The Official Opposition on P.E.I. is looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, one double-double at a time.

Opposition Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker wants to put a moratorium on new drive-thru restaurant windows as a way to cut vehicle idling in the province.

"I hope that we will consider the climate emergency to be more important than the convenience of having to walk ten feet to it, to a restaurant, to get whatever you wish," said Bevan-Baker.

He also said drive-thrus tend to be associated with larger chain restaurants, so this would encourage support for local small restaurants.

Bevan-Baker said close to half of the Island's greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation.

"It's low-hanging fruit in order for Prince Edward Island to make its contribution to the stable climate for future generations, that's really the driving force behind this," he said.

Environment Minister Steven Myers said he thinks the province can cut emissions in other ways and that this move isn't the way to go.

"I wouldn't discount idling as a contributor to our carbon emissions, for sure, but I'm not sure that is the right start," Myers said.

Myers said the province plans to lower transportation emissions with projects that include more rural transportation initiatives, more electric school buses and the existing rebate program for electric vehicles.

Energy Minister Steven Myers says the province is taking other steps to reducing emissions on P.E.I. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"I don't believe our transition to a cleaner economy should be done in a punitive way," he said. "I would be a little concerned with that side of it."

He also said during COVID, drive-thrus help reduce contacts for people.

"The measures we are going to take are going to get us there," he said. "I am all for coming up with ways to help reduce idling."

Bevan-Baker said this idea would only apply to new restaurants, not existing ones. Any idling rules would also include exemptions for emergency vehicles.

He also thinks it would solve another problem.

"Here in Charlottetown, you often find drive-thrus that extend onto roadways so it's a traffic problem as well," he said.

He also said this would be a temporary measure, in that many vehicle owners are making the transition to electric vehicles which don't idle.

Minneapolis bans new drive-thrus

Jason Wittenberg, manager of code development for the City of Minneapolis, says the city banned construction of new drive-thrus in the summer of 2019. (Submitted by Jason Wittenberg)

This idea is not unheard of. The city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, banned the construction of new drive-thrus in 2019.

The city said residents were often opposed to new proposals for drive-thrus. The city then drafted a plan to prohibit and followed through with a ban on drive-thrus.

"The city didn't prohibit bringing goods out to your waiting vehicle, which has been a significant issue during the pandemic," said Jason Wittenberg, manager of code development for the City of Minneapolis.

He said he hears occasionally that the prohibition went too far, but there hasn't been significant opposition to the idea.

"Most restaurants in our city have a site design or building design that simply aren't conducive to just adding a drive-thru facility," he said.

The Opposition Party's motion has not yet been debated in the legislature and is expected to be later in the session.