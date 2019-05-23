Emergency at Western Hospital closed Thursday
The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton is closed Thursday.
2nd closure this month
The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., is closed Thursday.
In a news release, Health PEI said the closure was due to a temporary shortage of doctors.
It is the second closure this month. The emergency also closed once in April and six times around Christmas and New Year's.
Health PEI said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or go to Prince County Hospital in Summerside.
