Housing minister says province will open 10-bed Summerside emergency shelter 'ASAP'

P.E.I.'s minister of housing says his department is working on a plan to open another 10-bed emergency overnight shelter this winter, this time in Summerside.

On Wednesday, the province issued a call for expressions of interest from groups that want to "develop and operate a low-barrier emergency shelter for individuals in Summerside." The closing date for proposals is Dec. 13.

Housing Minister Rob Lantz said his plan is to find an operator and have the shelter open "ASAP" before winter really sets in across the Island.

"Absolutely, that's my plan," he said. "What we're looking for is some more emergency shelter for those who are unhoused and need a roof over their head immediately."

Lantz said the province has been looking at different options, but will likely go ahead with a model similar to the modular units with bedrooms that are offered at P.E.I.'s first emergency overnight low-barrier shelter, on Park Street in Charlottetown. People using them have to vacate the rooms during the day, but come back to sleep.

The minister said his department is working with the City of Summerside to figure out the best place for its units.

He said while the province is currently searching for an operator for the shelter, work to track down appropriate units and settle on a location has been going on for months.

Lantz said his department has a budget for the units, but he could not say if they had been purchased yet.

"We have them identified, we have a vendor to sell them to us. All that's needed is to put them on a truck and put them on a plot of land where we agree to, with the City of Summerside," Lantz said.

'We needed an emergency shelter in Summerside yesterday so I hope the province delivers one as soon as possible,' Summerside Mayor Dan Kutcher said earlier in the day Wednesday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The P.E.I. government's new capital budget, delivered Tuesday, includes $2.4 million for a 25-bed emergency shelter in Summerside. Lantz said the province plans to switch some of those beds to supportive or transitional housing, a model that he said will lead to improved outcomes for clients.

Two weeks ago, Lantz announced the existing men's shelter in Summerside would expand from six to 10 beds. The 10 beds at the new shelter would be in addition to those.

'Some real progress' made, says Kutcher

Speaking to CBC News about the capital budget earlier Wednesday, Summerside's mayor Dan Kutcher said he's been involved in ongoing conversations with the province about securing more emergency and transitional housing in the city.

"We've made some real progress. We've talked at length about the need for emergency shelter services here, about the need for transitional housing units here," Kutcher.

"When there is dollars behind promises, that's good. A year ago we had no commitment for any emergency shelter service from the province here. Now we do."

Kutcher said staff with the city have been talking to the province about options for possible locations and now it's time to put words into action.

"We needed an emergency shelter in Summerside yesterday, so I hope the province delivers one as soon as possible."