New Stratford emergency services building bound to be election issue, say mayoral candidates

Stratford's three mayoral candidates say they expect to hear plenty of questions about the town's newly approved emergency services building and how they plan to pay for it.

The town's outgoing mayor David Dunphy told CBC this week the P.E.I. town may potentially need to increase property taxes to help cover the $6.9 million project — which came in $2 million over budget.

All three candidates say if elected they'd ensure tax increases are a last resort.

"I expect I'll hear about this every night. Taxes are a big issue for residents," said Jody Jackson, a current councillor and mayoral candidate who voted in favour of the project.

"It's unfortunate it came in over budget, but we're going to find the dollars somewhere. There are efficiencies. We can talk to our staff, and find little ways of saving money."

Coun. Jody Jackson voted in favour of the new building and says they will find the money to pay for it. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The other town councillor running, Steve Ogden, says he'd only resort to a tax increase after a "comprehensive financial review" that includes hearing from town staff and residents on how else the town can save and make more money.

"This building in my view, can be done without a tax increase," said Ogden.

Coun. Steve Ogden said it was important to move forward with the building as it will provide essential services for the town. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Sandy McMillan, the lone candidate not currently on council, says she supports the construction of the $6.9 million dollar building, which will include space for RCMP, Island EMS, and the town's fire department.

To pay for it, McMillan says she'd first look to reduce the town's debt payments.

"The town has been very aggressive about reducing their debt load over the last number of years. Perhaps we have to ease back in that regard, and gain some of that revenue," she said.

Decision made right before election

Still, McMillan questions why council didn't hold off on approving the multi-million dollar project, given the election's just a month away.

"The issue's been on the books for discussion purposes for eight years, and here we are at the 11th hour," said McMillan. "It will be on the budget for next year and there's going to have to be some serious thought and discussion of how to pay for this. And it won't be this council doing that, although they made the decision to go forward."

Mayoral candidate Sandy McMillan said she would be looking for other ways to pay for the building rather than raising taxes. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

But Ogden and Jackson say given the fact the town's current fire hall needs to be knocked down to make way for a new roundabout, the council couldn't afford to delay the construction any longer.

"The longer we hold off, the longer we hold that up," said Jackson.

Both councillors say they don't expect their decision to approve the over-budget project will hurt their chances on election day.

The municipal election takes place Nov. 5th.

