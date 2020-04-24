P.E.I. emergency responders pay tribute to Const. Heidi Stevenson

A small group of RCMP officers gathered at L Division headquarters in Charlottetown on Friday at 2 p.m., to take a moment of silence to honour the life and work of Const. Heidi Stevenson.

The 23-year RCMP veteran and mother of two was killed Sunday responding to the Nova Scotia gunman who killed 21 other people, a tragedy that began Saturday night and lasted late into Sunday morning.

RCMP Chief Supt. Jennifer Ebert, commanding officer for P.E.I., stands at attention after she laid a wreath in honour of Const. Heidi Stevenson. (Brian McInnis/CBC) RCMP Chief Supt. Jennifer Ebert, commanding officer for P.E.I., salutes after laying a wreath in honour of Const. Heidi Stevenson, who died in the line of duty during the recent Nova Scotia mass shooting. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie, left, Supt. Mac Richards, Staff Sgt. Maj. Hank Pollard, RCMP Chief Supt. Jennifer Ebert and Staff Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick, bow their heads in silence during a ceremony at L Division in Charlottetown honouring Const. Heidi Stevenson. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Stevenson and the other victims were also remembered earlier in the day as emergency response vehicles paraded through P.E.I.'s cities.

"It was kind of unexpected what went on today," said Cpl. Scott Mintie with the RCMP East Prince detachment.

A procession of first responders including firefighters, paramedics and police drove from the North River fire hall in Charlottetown to the Cross Roads fire station in Stratford, P.E.I., Friday in honour of the victims of the mass shooting in Nova Scotia. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

"We knew that there were going to be some emergency services come by and do a drive-by parade for us, but we weren't really expecting to see the emergency services that came and people from the community as well.

"It kind of warms the heart to think that people took the time out of their day to respect us and to come out and show their respect in the best way that they could, given the COVID-19."

In both Charlottetown and Summerside, vehicles travelled through the cities before stopping at RCMP detachments in Stratford and East Prince respectively.

Mintie said the pandemic makes grieving the loss of Stevenson very difficult, as they can't go through the process they normally would in the immediate aftermath, like having a regimental funeral.

"Everybody is kind of hurting over this. There's been a great loss in Nova Scotia and in the community," he said.

"We've lost a member of our family."

After crossing the North River causeway, the procession headed toward Cross Roads fire department. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Sgt. Jason Blacquiere with Summerside police said the parades are a way the first responder community in P.E.I. can show support for Stevenson, the RCMP and the communities affected by the tragedy.

"We all do the same job, we all face the same situations … so it's important that the other agencies know that they're being supported," he said.

The procession of first responders honour the victims of the mass shooting in Nova Scotia. (Brian McInnis/CBC) The procession makes its way past the Maypoint detachment of the RCMP. (Brian McInnis/CBC) The vehicles of first responders make their way toward Charlottetown from the North River fire hall. (Brian McInnis/CBC) A man waves as the procession passes near the Maypoint detachment of the RCMP. (Brian McInnis/CBC) The procession of first responders comes off the Hillsborough Bridge in Stratford on its way to the Cross Roads fire department. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Two people wave as fire trucks pass in Stratford. (Brian McInnis/CBC) Members of the Cross Roads fire department stand by their trucks as the parade of first responders makes its way past the fire hall. (Brian McInnis/CBC) The procession ended at the Cross Roads fire department, where firefighters stood by their trucks. (Brian McInnis/CBC) A Canadian flag draped on a Cross Roads fire department truck as the procession passes. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

