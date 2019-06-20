P.E.I. Humane Society urges people to have emergency plan for pets

The P.E.I. Humane Society is seeing an increasing demand for its emergency care service, and is asking Islanders to put a plan in place for their pets.

The society will care for animals when their owners have to give them up temporarily in an emergency, such as illness or fire. The society will sometimes also take in a pet for victims of domestic violence.

"It's a service we are happy to provide because we know it's needed but it's also a strain on our organization," said Jennifer Harkness, development and communications officer for the P.E.I. Humane Society.

"The more that owners can be prepared in these cases the better."

Having an emergency plan in place is especially important for people that live alone, she said.

Harkness recommends that people put everything their pets would need — food, leash, medicines — in an easily accessible place, and write a letter of instruction about any special needs the pet might have.

She said it is also a good idea, if possible, to identify someone who can care for the pet if you can't. In that way, the services of the humane society can be saved for people who absolutely need them.

