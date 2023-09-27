Emergency kits distributed to Islanders in need

The P.E.I. government has partnered with the United Way of P.E.I. to distribute 1,100 emergency kits to help Islanders prepare for future storms.

The survival kits have enough food and water for two people for 72 hours, as well as items like a flashlight and first aid kit.

Treena Smith, the director of community impact for the United Way of P.E.I., said other items will be available like a butane stove, crank radio and even colouring books and playing cards. Each kit is valued at approximately $200.

"People also are feeling very vulnerable just from Fiona…and also just people are stressed from the cost of living," Smith said.

The emergency kits are available through partner organizations — non-profits and community groups — who will ensure they go to people most in need, Smith said.

That's especially important during winter power outages, she said.

"We may get more snow than we got last year, so I think all of those things combined."

Treena Smith of the United Way says emergency kits will come in handy during winter storms. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Bloyce Thompson, the minister of justice and public safety and chair of the Major Incident Readiness Team, said getting ready for storms is crucial, but not always affordable.

"We have been asking Islanders to review their emergency plans and assemble their emergency kits. However, we do realize that not everyone is able to do so. This funding will help ensure vulnerable Islanders and households in need can adequately prepare and access emergency kits."