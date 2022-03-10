Emergency aid not enough for rural Islanders, say Liberals
'The design of this isn't to fill everybody's tank with oil or with gas,' premier says
A program announced by the P.E.I. government to assist Islanders with spiking energy costs needed more consideration for rural residents, says interim Liberal Leader Sonny Gallant.
Premier Dennis King announced a $20 million emergency aid program in the legislature Tuesday to assist those facing hardship with both heating oil and gas prices up about 30 cents per litre this week. The program would provide a direct payment of $100 to $150 to low-income Islanders. It would also provide assistance to some non-profit groups.
For someone driving into work from rural P.E.I., said Gallant during question period Wednesday, that money won't go far.
"There are many Islanders in rural P.E.I., which [the premier] proclaims to have fond connections to, that these programs do nothing for," said Gallant.
"One hundred dollars, for someone making $50,000 that travels to Charlottetown every day. It's not even a tank of gas."
Gallant said his party was hearing from middle-income Islanders who also expect a big increase in their travel costs.
King responded that he is aware there are many Islanders who need help who won't get it from this program.
"I tried to preface all of the comments yesterday in saying that anything we do here will never be enough," he said.
"The design of this isn't to fill everybody's tank with oil or with gas. We're trying to give the best possible across-the-board buffer we can."
Transport service appreciates the help
The manager of Pat and the Elephant, a transportation service for people with mobility issues, is planning on tapping into the relief money.
"I think that's great. Any help is considered great," said Halbert Pratt.
"We're not the only ones. I'm sure there's dozens of other NGOs that are in the same boat that needed some help."
Pat and the Elephant had already approved a rate increase for customers to take effect this spring. Given how much fuel is going up, he said they might have to consider another increase.
The service has eight vehicles, and each drives about 250 kilometres a day.
Pratt is still looking for details from the province about the new program, but said he hopes there will be money there to keep fares as low as possible.
With files from Angela Walker
