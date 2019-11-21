Emergency dredging underway in Malpeque cove
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is carrying out emergency dredging in the entrance channel of Malpeque cove, P.E.I.
Dredging expected to take several days
Officials say the channel quickly filled with sand recently, reducing the depth of the channel and creating possible safety issues for users.
A vessel equipped with a device called a propeller wash began work in the channel Thursday. The suspending sand is then carried out of the channel by the tide.
The dredging is expected to take several days. But the vessel had to stop earlier than anticipated on Thursday due to strong winds and waves.
