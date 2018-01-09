Skip to Main Content
PEI

Expect long emergency wait times at QEH to continue, says doctor

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has hired a new emergency department doctor, but a current doctor in that department says long wait times are expected to continue.

‘This is an Island-wide issue’

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·

Talk with the Doc with Dr. Trevor Jain

17 hours ago
6:39
In an interview on CBC News: Compass, QEH emergency room physician Dr. Trevor Jain says wait times are still 6 to 8 hours on average in his ER, and because of that, there’s been an increase in verbal abuse toward triage nurses. 6:39

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has hired a new emergency department doctor, but ER physician Dr. Trevor Jain says long wait times are expected to continue.

"This is not a QEH emergency department issue," said Jain, adding that wait times over the summer averaged six to eight hours.

"This is an Island-wide issue. It's just reflected in the emergency department downstream."

Those issues in the overall health system include a shortage of family physicians. The end result is the department seeing more patients on a daily basis than it was designed to.

On average, the ER has recently seen 118 people a day, and it is staffed to see only 90 to 95.

Jain said he welcomes the hiring of Dr. Harrison Carmichael, but improvements across the health-care system are needed to bring down wait times in the hospital's emergency department.

With files from Brittany Spencer

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now