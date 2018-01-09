Expect long emergency wait times at QEH to continue, says doctor

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has hired a new emergency department doctor, but ER physician Dr. Trevor Jain says long wait times are expected to continue.

"This is not a QEH emergency department issue," said Jain, adding that wait times over the summer averaged six to eight hours.

"This is an Island-wide issue. It's just reflected in the emergency department downstream."

Those issues in the overall health system include a shortage of family physicians. The end result is the department seeing more patients on a daily basis than it was designed to.

On average, the ER has recently seen 118 people a day, and it is staffed to see only 90 to 95.

Jain said he welcomes the hiring of Dr. Harrison Carmichael, but improvements across the health-care system are needed to bring down wait times in the hospital's emergency department.