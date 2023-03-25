Alberton ER closed for weekend, other hospitals experiencing longer waits

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton is closed for the weekend and other emergency rooms across the province are experiencing higher wait times, Health P.E.I. says.

In a news release issued Friday, Health P.E.I. said due to increased patient volumes, wait times are longer than usual.

"As a result, anyone presenting to the emergency department with less severe illnesses should expect a longer wait to see a physician. People with more serious illness or injuries will be seen more quickly," the release said.

"As always, people will be assessed when they present at the emergency department by a triage nurse."

The ER at Western Hospital is closed altogether this weekend due to a lack of staffing. It will reopen for regular hours Jan. 1 at 8 a.m.

People experiencing serious illness or injury should continue to seek emergency care at the nearest emergency department, Health P.E.I. said.

The increased volumes also mean more patients are waiting at emergency departments for a hospital bed.

People who need less urgent care are advised to make an appointment with their primary care provider, visit a pharmacy for common ailments or refills, or visit a walk-in clinic where they are available.