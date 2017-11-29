Longer-than-normal wait times at Island ERs, warns Health P.E.I.
Health P.E.I. is warning Islanders to expect longer-than-normal wait times at Island emergency departments, and is asking people with less-than-urgent needs to avoid heading to the ER.
In a release Saturday afternoon, Health P.E.I. said emergency departments that were already dealing with staffing shortages and challenges related to COVID-19 are now facing more problems bringing health-care services back online due to storm damage and power outages caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
"Please avoid Emergency Departments with less-than-urgent needs, or expect long wait times for care," the release said.
Health P.E.I. is encouraging Islanders to be careful as they clean up from the storm and to follow the advice of the P.E.I. Emergency Measures Organization (EMO).
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- experiencing abdominal pain.
- experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
