Emergency department at Western Hospital closed for remainder of day

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton is closed for the remainder of Aug. 4 due to unavailability of staff, Health P.E.I. says.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest;

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath;

Experiencing abdominal pain;

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness;

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone;

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting; or

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

Recently, Health P.E.I. announced that the overnight Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital would be closed until at least Sept. 15.